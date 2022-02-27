Islanders use balanced attack to down Ducks for rare California win

Jan 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz reacts after losing to the Los Angeles Kings at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Dobson, Casey Cizikas, Andy Greene and Kieffer Bellows each scored goals as the visiting New York Islanders ended their California drought with a 4-0 victory Sunday over the Anaheim Ducks.

Ross Johnston had two assists after he was a healthy scratch in each of the last six games, while Ilya Sorokin had 34 saves. The Islanders won after consecutive defeats at San Jose and Los Angeles and earned a victory in California for the first time since defeating the Los Angeles Kings in October of 2018.

New York was without points leader Mathew Barzal (lower body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body), who came out of Saturday’s defeat at Los Angeles with injuries.

Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz had 18 saves while starting in place of struggling All-Star John Gibson, who gave up at least four goals in each of his last five starts.

The Ducks, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games, were held without a goal for the first time since consecutive shutouts Jan. 15 and 19.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the first period when Dobson scored his ninth of the season off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Dobson ripped a bouncing shot from near the blue line that beat Stolarz on his glove side just inside the right post.

On his 31st birthday, Cizikas gave New York a 2-0 lead at 1:33 of the second period, his sixth of the season, all of which have come in the past 18 games.

Greene scored his second of the season at 11:43 of the third period off a pass from Johnston, who also assisted on Cizikas’ goal. Johnston had his first career multi-point contest in his 100th career game. Bellows’ fourth of the season came with just under five minutes remaining.

The teams were playing each other for the first time since the Islanders earned a 6-5 shootout victory at home on Dec. 22, 2019. It was the teams’ first game at Anaheim since the Ducks’ 3-0 victory Nov. 25, 2019.

–Field Level Media