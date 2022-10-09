Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov fined $5K for charging

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck during Saturday’s preseason game.

The fine, announced Sunday by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Romanov was assessed a minor penalty for charging after he drilled Trocheck up high at 1:13 of the third period.

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey received a two-minute roughing penalty after he challenged Romanov following the hit.

–Field Level Media