Islanders complete trip with tall task in Avalanche

The New York Islanders are coming off an impressive performance in their most recent outing and are looking for their first winning streak in more than a month.

It won’t be easy to get that second victory, however. New York is wrapping up its five-game trip against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in Denver.

The Islanders would need to go on a tear over the last two months of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs. They have 48 points in their 49 games, well behind Colorado’s league-leading 82.

New York has a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since its three-game winning streak on Jan. 17-21. It also can end the Western Conference swing with a 3-1-1 record with a win over the Avalanche.

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Islanders will play their next six games at home — including a second meeting with Colorado on March 7. New York wants to gain some momentum going into the pivotal homestand.

“We’ve been trying to get traction all year,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s not a test. We’ve been tested. There’s good teams all the time. If it wasn’t Colorado, it would be someone else. We’ve just got to play the type of style we played (Sunday, a 4-0 win over Anaheim). I think the guys had fun doing it the right way. That to me is the key, is doing it the right way. We got rewarded with a hard-fought, committed effort.”

New York didn’t practice Monday, so there was no update on Mathew Barzal (leg injury) or defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body). Both players missed Sunday’s game after suffering injuries in a 5-2 setback to Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Avalanche are coming off dramatic comeback victories on consecutive nights, at home Friday night against Winnipeg and Saturday night vs. Vegas.

Colorado faced a 3-0 deficit to the Jets before scoring six straight goals in the 6-3 victory. The Avalanche scored twice in 26 seconds in the third period to beat the Golden Knights.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog has led the way with 14 goals in the last 15 games and has a team-most 28 tallies, but others are starting to find their scoring touch. Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky scored in both weekend games.

Burakovsky had not scored in 17 games when he got the game-winner against Winnipeg.

“He was playing well before that, but the goals just weren’t there,” MacKinnon said of Burakovsky. “He’s finding his scoring touch again. He can get really hot when he gets going.”

The Avalanche are second in the NHL with 213 goals, and their plus-63 goal differential leads the league. With MacKinnon and Burakovsky heating up and Landeskog on a tear, Colorado has a chance to repeat as Presidents’ Trophy winners.

“Sometimes when pucks aren’t going in, I just gravitate toward the net,” Landeskog said. “That’s where a lot of goals are scored. (This is) just one of those time frames where things are bouncing my way.”

