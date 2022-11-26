Islanders beat Flyers with 4 unanswered goals

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Parise scored twice for the New York Islanders, who collected three third period goals Saturday night to pull away from the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y.

Adam Pelech scored in the first period before Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored the go-ahead and insurance goals in a 22-second span early in the third period for the Islanders, who have won four straight.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 26 saves.

Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored for the skidding Flyers, who have lost 10 straight (0-7-3). Goalie Felix Sandstrom made 18 saves.

The Islanders took the lead following a chaotic sequence 4:33 into the first period. Ryan Pulock’s shot caromed off Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and Nelson briefly had control before losing the puck to Sedlak. But Beauvillier picked off Sedlak’s pass and dished to Pelech, who fired a shot beyond the glove of Sandstrom.

The Flyers tied the score a little more than 11 minutes later. Kevin Hayes, in the left faceoff circle, passed behind Sebastian Aho and hit Sedlak in stride before Sedlak chipped a point-blank shot over Varlamov’s glove with 4:33 left.

The Flyers took their lone lead just before the midway point of the second period when Hayes’ shot glanced off Varlamov’s pads and skidded to the far side of the net before Farabee swooped in and put home the rebound at the 9:28 mark.

A cross-checking penalty on Ivan Provorov set up the power play that resulted in Parise’s nifty game-tying goal. Pulock picked off Morgan Frost’s pass deep in the Philadelphia zone and immediately passed to Parise, who tucked home a backhander between Sandstrom’s legs.

A turnover by the Flyers led to the second game-winning goal in as many nights for Nelson, whose third-period tally Friday lifted the Islanders past the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2.

Seeler’s pass intended for Zack MacEwen sailed away from MacEwen as the Philadelphia center fell to the ice with the Islanders’ Anders Lee following a collision. Pulock picked up the loose puck and dished to Nelson, whose shot sailed over Sandstrom’s glove at the 2:57 mark.

Pulock then helped set up Beauvillier’s goal by getting to a loose puck deep in the Flyers’ zone and dishing to Beauvillier, who beat a sprawling Sandstrom stick side.

Parise added another insurance goal with 8:03 left, when his shot snuck over Sandstrom’s shoulder.

