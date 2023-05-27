Isiah Kiner-Falefa fuels Yankees past Padres in 10 innings

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-winning single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the New York Yankees to a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday afternoon.

After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge halted New York rallies by hitting into double plays in the eighth and ninth innings against Nick Martinez (2-2), the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win this season in the 10th.

Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-0 pitch down the left-field line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen, who ran for automatic runner Anthony Rizzo.

DJ LeMahieu hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and an RBI double in the first off Michael Wacha as the Yankees avoided matching a season-high four-game losing skid.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the second straight game to account for San Diego’s lone hit off starting pitcher Luis Severino. Ha-Seong Kim hit an RBI single in the seventh off Michael King following an error by New York second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Severino allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit in 6 2/3 innings in his home debut after returning Sunday in Cincinnati from a strained right lat. He exited after Torres misplayed a grounder at second base by Trent Grisham following a walk to Nelson Cruz.

Clay Holmes (3-2) retired Tatis on a soft grounder that initially was ruled an infield hit before being overturned on replay to end the 10th inning.

Wacha allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings.

After Severino retired the first 10 hitters, Tatis blasted an 0-1 slider off an advertisement at the back of the San Diego bullpen for his ninth homer.

–Field Level Media