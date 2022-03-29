Isaiah Roby’s career night carries Thunder to OT win over Blazers

Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Roby scored seven of his career-best 30 points in overtime and also forced the extra session with a 3-pointer to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 134-131 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Roby shot 11 of 13 from the field, matched his career high of four 3-pointers and collected eight rebounds as the Thunder won for just the second time in the past 13 games.

Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points and Theo Maledon had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City (22-53).

Vit Krejci, Olivier Sarr and Lindy Waters III each scored 12 points and Aleksej Pokusevski added 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Ben McLemore matched his career high of eight 3-pointers and equaled his season high of 28 points for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game and fell for the 14th time in 16 outings.

Rookie Brandon Williams added 25 points and set career highs of 12 assists and five 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers (27-48). Drew Eubanks scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Keon Johnson tallied 17 points while Keljin Blevins and Kris Dunn added 10 apiece.

Roby buried a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 115 and force overtime.

Roby later scored all of Oklahoma City’s points in a 7-2 run to give the Thunder a 128-124 lead with 50.3 seconds left in overtime, and the visitors held off a Portland charge.

The Trail Blazers connected on 45.5 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 20 of 50 from 3-point range.

The Thunder made 53.3 percent of their shots and hit 20 of 45 from behind the arc.

Portland led 93-83 after Dunn’s basket with 10:45 left in regulation before Oklahoma City scored the next eight points to move within two.

Eubanks made consecutive baskets to boost Portland’s lead to 113-105 with 2:45 left. However, the Thunder finished regulation with a 10-2 burst.

McLemore (16 first-half points) and Williams (15) each made four 3-pointers before the break as the Trail Blazers built a 61-58 lead.

Wiggins’ tip-in with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter gave the Thunder their last lead of regulation at 71-70.

McLemore made three 3-pointers in the final 4:10 of the period as the Trail Blazers took an 89-81 advantage into the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media