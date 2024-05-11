Is NASCAR star Kyle Larson a Swiftie?

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion took time out of his tremendously full month of May to take a week long vacation in Paris with wife Katelyn and six-year-old daughter Audrey but it wasn’t one he had planned to take with them.

“I had never gone to Europe before,” Larson said on Saturday morning before the race weekend at Darlington Raceway. “It lined up nice where we had a small window to make it there. It was my daughter’s birthday and she’s wanted to see Taylor Swift and I’ve wanted to go to Europe so it worked out.

“I kind of crashed that party. Originally, it was supposed to be a girl’s trip but I wanted to go so I crashed the party a little bit. It was fun. It was nice to see a new place, experience the concert, and just see how the world is different over there.”

His main takeaway from the Taylor Swift concert was amazement at how efficient and seamless the costume and set changes were throughout the night.

“It was a great show and that place was packed with people from all over the world,” Larson said. “Like, it wasn’t just the French. The show was cool but I was intrigued, like I was telling Katelyn about the Eras Tour movie, and how I was more intrigued by the behind the scenes of how they keep the show running so smoothly.

“It was fun and a really cool experience.”

So, the moment of truth, is the racing star a Swifie?

“I feel like a Swiftie wears the bedazzled everything,” Larson said. “So no, I don’t feel like I’m a Swiftie at all but I do appreciate her music and how hard she works. But no, no I’m not a Swiftie. There were a lot of men, dressed, very uniquely at that concert.

“I had the t-shirt and Katelyn gave me a couple of friendship bracelets to put on but that was as close as I was getting.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.