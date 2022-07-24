Irina-Camelia Begu wins in Palermo for fifth career title

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu notched her fifth career title with a dominating 6-2, 6-2 victory on Sunday over Lucia Bronzetti in the championship match of the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian, picked up her first title since winning the Bucharest Open in 2017 in her homeland.

Begu converted 6 of 12 break points against Bronzetti, an Italian who was looking for her first career title.

Begu won 67.6 percent of her first-serve points while Bronzetti prevailed on just 51.2 percent during the 93-minute match.

Bronzetti lost the first three games of the second set before winning the next two. But Begu recovered her stride and won the next three games to close out the match.

