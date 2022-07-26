Iowa State lands commitment from 5-star F Omaha Biliew

Credit: Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star power forward Omaha Biliew committed to play for Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Biliew, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, became the highest-ranked recruit to choose the Cyclones in the modern era, according to multiple outlets.

Ranked No. 12 overall in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite and No. 5 among power forwards, Biliew also had Kansas, Oregon and the G League among his finalists.

Instead, he opted to stay home, saying in an interview with ESPN that he trusted in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s vision for the program.

“I always felt like I was destined to come here,” Biliew said on ESPN. “It’s just a place that I felt I could cement my legacy.”

–Field Level Media