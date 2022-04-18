Iowa St. G Tyrese Hunter enters transfer portal

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter, the 2021-22 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Hunter’s exit means the Cyclones have lost their top two scorers from their NCAA Tournament team. All-Big 12 guard Izaiah Brockington declared for the NBA draft late last month.

“After praying, speaking with my family, and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal,” Hunter posted to Twitter.

The 6-foot Hunter averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 35 starts for Iowa State this past season. He played 31.9 minutes per game. He finished in the top three in assists and steals (2.0) in the Big 12.

Hunter and Brockington were the cornerstones to a team that finished 22-13 and made an improbable run to the Sweet 16, one year after the Cyclones went 2-22.

–Field Level Media