Iowa Sprint Car racer McKenna Haase hospitalized after Knoxville crash

Iowa based Sprint Car racer McKenna Haase is currently hospitalized at Knoxville Hospital after a violent crash on Friday night during Hard Knox Night of the Knoxville Nationals.

The 27-year-old was involved in an incident with Terry McCarl on the first lap of the first hear in which her No. 55 was thrown violently into the Turn 1 wall. With a past issue of concussive impacts, she was slowly extracted from the car, walked to the ambulance under her own power, but being treated for a punctured lung.

The replay of McKenna Haase's big flip during heat 1 of #FVPHardKnoxNight at the Knoxville Nationals.



She was able to walk to the ambulance with limited assistance and is on the way to the hospital.

The injuries were confirmed by her mother overnight.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Your prayers are all greatly appreciated. McKenna is currently in a lot of pain. She has chest pain, a pneumothorax in her lungs, ripped up mouth and tongue, very sore neck and body,” wrote Kelly Ann Haase who went on to explain why McKenna Haase had yet to be transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines.

“She was to be transferred to Des Moines, but both trauma centers (Mercy and Methodist) are full. Knoxville Hospital is going to hold her here and continue to monitor the pneumothorax with X-ray and CT. We pray that they will not need to insert a chest tube. She is currently stable.

“Unfortunately, her phone has disappeared from the track. So she is unable to take your calls. Thanks again for your thoughts and prayers — we sincerely appreciate it!”

Spent the morning with McKenna.

Those Angel credits she has came in handy last night.

She’s up with that big beautiful smile of hers laughing and being positive.

She has a small hole in her lung. Getting it checked again at noon.

Her mouth got cut up but she still asked for some…

Haase is a two-time feature winner at the Iowa track in 360 Sprint Cars but has traveled more this season as part of an expanded 410 Sprint program.