No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes looking to keep it going against Colorado State Rams

Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With its highest ranking in nearly six years, No. 5 Iowa is putting a variety of impressive streaks on the line Saturday when it hosts Colorado State in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine games in a row overall and have captured 14 straight non-conference contests (including bowls). They also have scored at least 25 points in nine consecutive games and have allowed 24 points or fewer in 25 straight games.

Tyler Goodson ran for three touchdowns in Iowa’s 30-7 rout of Kent State last Saturday. He scored on touchdown runs of 46, 35 and 2 yards for Iowa, which is averaging 33.9 points during its nine-game winning streak.

Tyler Goodson, Iowa Hawkeyes ready for Colorado State

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates along the sideline after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA non-conference football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 210918 Kent St Iowa Fb 066 Jpg

“We have a good offense and we have guys that can make plays,” Goodson said. “From this day, we have to take the momentum and get better and better throughout the season.”

Iowa’s first two wins came against ranked foes Indiana and Iowa State. Spencer Petras threw for under 150 yards in each of those victories, but he set season highs for passing yards (209), completion percentage (69.4) and completions (25) against the Golden Flashes.

Goodson had a rushing score in each of the first two games but had only 154 total rushing yards in the two contests. He nearly matched that figure with 153 rushing yards against Kent State.

“We still have a lot of things to work on,” said Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, whose team hasn’t been this high in the rankings since it was fourth in November 2015. “The execution is still not there. But yeah, there were some good things going on, kind of subtly. It was good to get Tyler going a little bit better.”

Defensively, Iowa has six interceptions — tops in the Big Ten and second nationally. The defense has accounted for a score in every game, totaling 20 points overall (three touchdowns and a safety).

Colorado State coach Steve Addazio has been impressed with the Hawkeyes’ physicality on both sides of the ball.

“I think we have to play a clean, consistent game. I’m looking for that. I want to see our physicality against what many would say would be one of the most physical football teams in all of America,” Addazio said. “I mean, you’re (ranked) five, you’re four steps from one. They’ve always been a physical team. This is not a new phenomena. I played against them. I know exactly what we’re up against.”

Addazio’s squad opened its season with home defeats against South Dakota State and Vanderbilt. The Rams (1-2) bounced back last Saturday with a 22-6 road win over Toledo, as Thomas Pannunzio returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown and Cayden Camper kicked five field goals.

David Bailey ran for 132 yards and likely will be a focus of Colorado State’s offense on Saturday.

“I think our team’s excited (and) we’re looking forward to this challenge,” Addazio said. “We’re not naive, we know how good this football team is. I mean, it’s pretty evident, they’re the No. 5 team in the country and they should be. But, in the same breath, we’ve got to focus on us. We’ve got to get better again this week.”

–Field Level Media