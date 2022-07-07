Inter Miami acquire Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF acquired 2020 MLS Most Valuable Player Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC on Thursday in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money.

The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder will occupy international roster and designated player slots.

Toronto receives $75,000 in GAM in 2022 and $75,000 in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome a player of Alejandro’s caliber. He has proven himself to be one of the brightest talents in the league and we are confident that will continue here in South Florida,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a news release. “We were looking to add a decisive, creative attacking player and we feel he fits the profile.”

Pozuelo tallied four goals and five assists in 16 starts this season with Toronto. He totaled 26 goals and 31 assists in 88 MLS matches (81 starts) since joining the Reds in 2019, including nine goals and 10 assists in his MVP campaign.

Pozuelo earned MLS Best XI honors in both 2019 and 2020.

“We believe Alejandro will fit right in with our group. He’s a player of tremendous quality that we feel can be a real game changer for us,” said head coach Phil Neville. “We can’t wait to integrate him into the squad and are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch in Inter Miami colors.”

Pozuelo competed for first-division clubs in Belgium (KRC Genk), Spain (Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis) and England (Swansea City) before signing with Toronto.

As part of the trade, Toronto retains a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of Pozuelo outside of MLS or a trade within MLS. Inter Miami will send additional GAM if he reaches certain performance-based incentives.

Inter Miami (6-7-4, 22 points) are currently three points out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, with Toronto FC (5-10-3, 18 points) sitting in 12th place.

–Field Level Media