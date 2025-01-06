IndyCar and IMSA legend Helio Castroneves to attempt NASCAR debut in Daytona 500

Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

At long last, Hélio Castroneves gets his long sought-after Daytona 500 opportunity.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, IndyCar Series championship runner-up and IMSA Prototype champion gets two knock off two dreams for the price of one next month in the Great American Race with Trackhouse Racing.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing,” said Castroneves, 49.

“This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow.”

This also marks the return of the Project 91 program, designed by Marks to give international racing legends a shot to compete in NASCAR. The program saw Shane Van Gisbergen win in the inaugural Cup Series race in Downtown Chicago while also having Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen run a pair of races.

Castroneves is looking to join Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt as drivers to win the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in their careers.

“I know how much of a challenge this is going to be, but I also know the type of people and team Trackhouse Racing will bring to the effort,” said Castroneves. “I can’t wait to get to the Trackhouse race shop in North Carolina to meet everyone and prepare for Daytona. There is so much I must learn and I’m ready to get started.”

Veteran crew chief Darian Grubb, who is also the competition director at Trackhouse, will once again oversee this program for Castroneves seeking his 25th win at the highest level of the discipline.

As Marks views it, Castroneves at Daytona is reflect of what Project 91 is all about.

“Hélio is one of the greatest drivers of all time and exactly the type of driver we want to bring to NASCAR,” said Marks. ﻿“I think race fans around the world will be excited to see Hélio in NASCAR’s most prestigious race. It also exposes our sport to a global audience and allows them to see just how great of a series we have in NASCAR.”

Castroneves has wanted to race in NASCAR for decades but wasn’t able to during the peak of his career while driving for Team Penske. Roger Penske has long not allowed his drivers to cross-pollinate. Now, at a point of his career where he’s a part-time IndyCar and Sports Car racer, Castroneves has the flexibility to do something just like this.