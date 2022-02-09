Indianapolis to host NBA 2K League 2022 events

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis will serve as the host city for the NBA 2K League’s fifth anniversary season.

The competition schedule was unveiled Wednesday, and it includes a combination of remote and in-person games. Play begins March 23 with the amateur qualifying event for the Coinbase NBA2KL 3v3 Slam Open, held remotely, and runs through the NBA2KL Championship, scheduled for Aug. 27.

The in-person competitions will be held at the new NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis at The Pavilion at Pan Am. The Tipoff Bracket Play, set for April 20-23, will be the first of eight league events at the venue in 2022.

“After playing nearly all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons remotely, we are thrilled to get back to our live studio experience in the heart of downtown Indianapolis — a city overflowing with passionate basketball fans and known for putting on some of the biggest events in American sports,” NBA 2K League president Brendan Donohue said in a news release.

