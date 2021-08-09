Indianapolis Colts signing Darius Leonard to $99.25M extension

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) wears a straw cowboy hat during training camp Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Saturday August 7 2021

The Indianapolis Colts signed All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to a five-year extension worth $99.25 million, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The deal reportedly includes $52.5 million in guaranteed money and will pay Leonard $20 million annually for the first three seasons.

Leonard, 26, becomes the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league in contract value and average annual salary, according to Spotrac. He passes Fred Warner, who set new highs in both categories when he signed a five-year, $95.225 extension with San Francisco in July.

Before the Warner and Leonard deals, New York Jets ILB C.J. Mosley was No. 1 with $85 million in total value and Seattle’s Bobby Wagner led in AAV with $18 million.

The Colts confirmed the extension but did not provide any details.

Leonard, a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, has 416 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and seven interceptions through his first three seasons.

The Colts selected Leonard with the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

–Field Level Media