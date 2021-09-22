Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz hopes to play, receiving ‘kitchen sink’ treatment

Carson Wentz confessed to not having one good foot to stand on Wednesday, but the Indianapolis Colts quarterback plans an all-out blitz to get ready for Sunday’s game at Nashville against the Titans.

Wentz said he sprained his left ankle and, more severely, his right ankle last week in the home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was forced from the game in the fourth quarter and instantly worried his right foot and ankle might be a long-term issue. The right ankle injury is officially a high-ankle sprain.

Jacob Eason, who replaced Wentz against the Rams, would start at Tennessee (1-1) and took all the first-team reps for the Colts (0-2) in Wednesday’s practice. Wentz did not participate.

Wentz said he spent the past 48 hours focused on getting his ankles ready to play and will focus on that goal the rest of the week.

“A lot of treatment. Throwing kitchen sink at it trying to get healthy,” Wentz said.

Eason was intercepted by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, effectively ending the Colts’ chances. The Rams fumbled away an 11-point lead before their comeback.

Wentz left his home debut with the Colts, who acquired the former No. 2 overall draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, and has battled injuries throughout his career. He had foot surgery in August and missed the entire preseason.

Head coach Frank Reich said the team will prepare to start Eason while leaving open the possibility Wentz can play.

Wentz said Wednesday he is feeling betting by the hour.

