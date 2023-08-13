Indianapolis Colts expect Jonathan Taylor’s return to training camp soon

Fans got to see Anthony Richardson make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, but everyone wants to know the latest on Jonathan Taylor. According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, Taylor “should be back” this week.

Yet, the exact date for Taylor’s return is unknown. Recovering from a lingering ankle injury and currently on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), Taylor will have to receive full medical clearance from the Colts’ staff before being allowed to return to practice.

He’s also upset with his current contract situation and is set to play out the final year of his rookie deal. Taylor has a cap hit of $5.1 million in 2023 and will earn $4.3 million in cash. But the 24-year-old also led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, becoming a first-team All-Pro in the process.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today

Unfortunately for both Taylor and the Colts, the bruising running back also battled ankle issues last season, where he was limited to 11 games and was held under 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his three-year career. Taylor, like many other running backs today, would like a new contract. Ideally, one that keeps him with the Colts for several years to come while also offering a bump in pay.

However, Colts team owner Jim Irsay has been insistent upon Taylor playing out his contract but has also publicly stated, “When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid.”

While we don’t know what’s in store for Taylor and the Colts in the long term, having the running back return to training camp is a step in the right direction.