Indiana tops Maryland to end five-game losing streak

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots in front of Maryland's Julian Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Xavier Johnson had a season-high 24 points and six assists, lifting Indiana to a 74-64 win over Maryland on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.

Johnson went a perfect 7 for 7 from the floor, including all three from 3-point range, as the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Race Thompson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Trayce Jackson-Davis overcame first-half foul trouble to finish with 10 points and two blocks as Indiana shot 59.6 percent from the field.

Up 53-50, Indiana went on an 11-2 run in the second half to create some breathing room. Johnson started the run with a 3-pointer, then capped it with a dish inside to Jackson-Davis, who finished a finger roll to put Indiana up 64-52 with 5:53 left.

Fatts Russell had 23 points for Maryland (13-15, 5-12), which had a two-game win streak snapped. Hakim Hart added 14 points for the Terrapins and Donta Scott scored 10 points. Eric Ayala, in his third game back from a wrist injury, had just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in his return to Maryland’s starting lineup.

Indiana dealt with foul trouble for much of the first half. Johnson sat the final 13:19 of the first half with two fouls, while Jackson-Davis sat the final 10:21 of the first half with two fouls.

With its reserves in the game, Indiana still led by as many as 10 points in the first half. Up 20-18, the Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run, going up 28-18 on a 3-pointer by Anthony Leal.

Maryland answered with a 9-0 run, cutting Indiana’s lead to 28-27 on a driving layup with 13 seconds left in the half. But Miller Kopp hit a turn-around jumper on the baseline with 4.3 seconds left, allowing Indiana to take a slim 30-27 lead into halftime.

Thompson had seven points and five rebounds in the half. The Hoosiers shot 48.1 percent from the field in the first half, while Maryland shot 36 percent.

