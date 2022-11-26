Indiana QB Dexter Williams II (leg) hospitalized after serious knee injury

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and transported to a hospital after sustaining what appeared to be a severe injury to his right leg during the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Williams sustained the injury when he immediately fell to the ground after he planted his foot to throw a pass during the first quarter. He wasn’t hit on the play.

Williams, was carted from the field on a stretcher with his leg in an air cast.

Before being injured, Williams completed his lone pass for 5 yards, in addition to rushing for 9 yards on four carries.

Williams missed the 2021 season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during spring drills.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, was making his second straight start for the Boilermakers after going 2-for-7 passing for 31 yards, in addition to rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, in a double-overtime win against Michigan State last week.

Williams was replaced by Connor Bazelak.

