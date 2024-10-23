Indiana Pacers attempting to trade for oft-injured All-NBA superstar

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers were one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season, finishing with the league’s best offense while reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. But once they got there, it became clear that Rick Carlisle’s team was no match for the Finals-bound Boston Celtics.

After getting swept out of the playoffs, the Pacers largely stood pat, choosing to stick with the young core that helped them win 47 games last season. But now the Pacers are working on making a significant addition to their roster.

Indiana Pacers trying to trade for Kawhi Leonard

If the Indiana Pacers do want to take the next step by going from annual playoff contender to annual championship contenders, they may need more star power. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner is a better core than most teams can boast, but there could still be more room for growth.

One player the Pacers are reportedly interested in is six-time All-NBA swingman Kawhi Leonard.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jakoba Reynolds, the Pacers have already made trade calls to the Clippers about a potential Leonard deal. Yet, his recent injury could have derailed those discussions.

“As Kawhi Leonard deals with a injury and is expected to be out indefinitely, the Indiana Pacers have made calls to the Clippers this offseason about potentially trading for Kawhi. The Clippers were open to the idea of dealing him until the injury occurred.” SI’s Jakoba Reynolds on Kawhi Leonard

Leonard is currently out indefinitely while he rehabs inflammation in his right knee. His timeline to return is unknown, but the Clippers’ season tips off later tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Obviously, Leonard won’t be in the lineup.

