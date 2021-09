May 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) shoots against Washington Wizards center Alex Len (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers lost combo guard Edmond Sumner to a torn Achilles injury Thursday.

The team said Sumner, 25, was injured during an offseason workout and will be out indefinitely.

Sumner started 24 games for the Pacers last season, averaging 7.5 points per game in 53 contests overall.

He has played in 108 career games with the Pacers after being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by New Orleans.

–Field Level Media