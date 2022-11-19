Indiana halts slide, rallies past Michigan State in 2OT

Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Shaun Shivers scored his second rushing touchdown of the game in double overtime and visiting Indiana rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to defeat Michigan State 39-31 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Shivers gained 115 yards on 13 carries, while quarterback Dexter Williams rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries. Jaylin Lucas had an 88-yard kick return for a touchdown for the Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten), who snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Payton Thorne passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (5-6, 3-5), who posted 540 yards of total offense but squandered a chance to become bowl eligible. Elijah Collins rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Berger ran for 119 yards on 21 carries and Keon Coleman caught eight passes for 107 yards and a score.

MSU’s Ben Patton, who missed a 22-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, had a 28-yard try blocked after a high snap in the first overtime. The Spartans then blocked Charles Campbell’s 37-yard field goal try to force a second overtime.

After a 24-yard pass from Williams to AJ Barner, Shivers scored from a yard out. Williams then hit Barner for the 2-point conversion for an eight-point lead.

The Spartans got stopped at the 10-yard line on their final possession.

Michigan State scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 24-7 halftime lead.

A back shoulder throw by Thorne to Coleman from two yards out in the final minute of the half provided the 17-point advantage.

Shivers gave the Hoosiers some life with his 79-yard scoring run on their first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Michigan State regained a 17-point lead on Collins’ 31-yard run midway through the quarter.

Indiana answered seconds later with Lucas’ 88-yard kick return.

Following a Spartans turnover, the Hoosiers pulled within 31-24 on Campbell’s 40-yard field goal.

Indiana’s Josh Henderson scored on a one yard run with 13 minutes left to tie the game at 31 apiece.

On the final drive, the Spartans had a 4th-and-2 from the Indiana 30 and Thorne hit Maliq Carr for a 5-yard gain to keep the chains moving. But Patton’s 22-yard try went wide left.

