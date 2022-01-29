Indiana finds its road footing, winning at Maryland

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoot during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

At College Park, Md., Race Thompson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points, lifting Indiana to a 68-55 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in their last five games and improved to 2-4 on the road this season. Xavier Johnson added 8 points and 9 assists for Indiana and Trey Galloway had 8 points, 2 steals and 2 assists off the bench.

Indiana led by seven points at halftime and extended its lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, going up 66-48 on a 3-pointer by Khristian Lander with 4:28 remaining.

Hakim Hart led Maryland (11-10, 3-7) with 15 points, with Qudus Wahab adding 12 points. The Terrapins struggled all afternoon from the perimeter, shooting just 6 for 27 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range

Jackson-Davis scored 12 points in the first half, helping Indiana take a 33-26 halftime lead in a first half that included one tie and nine lead changes.

Maryland scored the game’s first eight points, going up 8-0 on a jumper by Wahab. But Indiana answered with a 13-0 run fueled by defense, holding Maryland scoreless for a 5:49 left.

A 3-pointer from Thompson gave Indiana its first lead, 9-8, and the Hoosiers went up 13-8 on a fast break layup by Galloway.

The Terrapins regained the lead, 18-17, on a 3-pointer by Ayala with 8:39 left in the half. The game remained tight the next four minutes before Indiana closed the half with a 10-0 run.

Down 26-23, back-to-back dunks from Jackson-Davis and Galloway put Indiana up 27-26. Another inside basket from Jackson-Davis put Indiana up 29-26, and off a feed from Johnson, Jackson-Davis recorded another dunk with one second left in the half, putting Indiana up 33-26 at halftime.

The Hoosiers shot 41.9 percent from the field in the first half, while holding Maryland to 29 percent (9-31) from the field.

