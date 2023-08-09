In Oakland, Rangers roll to 8th straight win

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager collected a single, double and home run, Max Scherzer threw seven impressive innings and the Texas Rangers overpowered the host Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night for their second straight win in the three-game series.

Robbie Grossman and Nathaniel Lowe doubled twice apiece, Sam Huff had a double and a single, and Marcus Semien made it five Rangers with multiple hits with a pair of singles, helping Texas win its eighth in a row.

Texas never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead on Ezequiel Duran’s single in the second inning before staking command with a three-run third against A’s starter JP Sears (2-9). Huff and Seager each had an RBI double in the uprising.

Oakland’s only run was the product of JJ Bleday’s leadoff home run in the fourth inning, his ninth of the season. Scherzer (11-4) had taken a no-hitter into the fourth, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced.

Seager’s solo shot, his 19th homer of the season, came in the seventh inning. Texas completed its scoring on Leody Taveras’ RBI triple in the eighth.

Making his second start for Texas after having been acquired from the New York Mets, Scherzer improved to 2-0 for the Rangers by limiting the A’s to just the one run and three hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Brock Burke mopped up for Scherzer, retiring all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out one.

Seager finished with two RBIs and Grossman scored twice for the Rangers, who improved to 7-2 against their American League West rival this season.

Bleday’s homer was the only extra-base hit for the A’s, who were out-hit 13-3.

Sears lasted just four innings, charged with four runs on nine hits. He walked one and struck out six.

–Field Level Media