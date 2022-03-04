In Buffalo, Wild and Sabres seek positive streaks

Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

One win doesn’t constitute a streak, but both the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres will take it.

The teams, who are scheduled to meet Friday night in Buffalo, both snapped lengthy skids this week.

The Sabres’ victory was much more impressive, however. On Wednesday, Buffalo won 5-1 at Toronto to end a five-game losing streak. Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist and 40-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

“We made it hard on them and they had to work for every chance they got,” said Sabres forward Victor Olofsson, who scored what proved to be the winning goal. “I think we played a perfect road game.”

Jacob Bryson, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Dylan Cozens had two assists for Buffalo, which completed a five-game trip.

“We were pretty aggressive from the get-go,” Bryson said. “We played a full 60-minute game, and that’s what we need every night. We had been so close the last few games to winning, so (Wednesday’s game) was a good one and a good first step in the right direction.”

The Maple Leafs, considered a Stanley Cup contender, had won three in a row and were playing in front of a full house at home for the first time since Dec. 11 after the province of Ontario eased coronavirus restrictions.

“I thought our guys — all four lines, all six defensemen and (Anderson) — all played hard for each other,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “The details were there, and they mattered. They worked hard for the guys next to them. Our guys had worked really hard, and I don’t think they necessarily deserved to be on the string they were on of not winning.”

The Wild put an end to a four-game skid Thursday with a 5-4 comeback victory at Philadelphia, which has lost 21 of its past 24 games.

Ryan Hartman had two goals and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to cap Minnesota’s rally.

“We played good in spurts, but it was a grind,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “The positive thing is that we did grind continually, and we’re fortunate to get it done.”

Frederick Gaudreau also scored, Kevin Fiala had two assists and Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

“When you get down in these kind of low points, it takes a game like that to kind of get out of it,” Hartman said. “It happens every season. There comes a time where that happens, and you’ve got to find a way out. You can’t let it drag on too long. Maybe dragged out a little longer than we hoped, but it’s good to get that one. We didn’t want to let another one slip away.”

Brodin’s go-ahead goal, his first since Nov. 30, came with 7:19 remaining — and the Wild held on for just their second win in the past eight games.

“It hasn’t been going our way lately, and we’ve tried to be positive, stay together and get through this together,” Brodin said.

The Wild remained without defenseman Matt Dumba (lower body) and forward Jordan Greenway (upper body), though both participated in the morning skate Thursday. Dumba has missed nine consecutive games and Greenway has been out for the past four.

–Field Level Media