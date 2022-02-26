Improving Penn State looks to stay hot vs. Nebraska

Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) looks to pass the ball as Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State tries to keep its late-season run going on Sunday night when it hosts Nebraska in State College, Pa.

One could say that the Nittany Lions’ 67-60 win Friday night over Northwestern was a long-distance dedication of sorts. The Nittany Lions connected on 13 of 33 3-pointers in registering their third win in four games.

The Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) were 9 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half as Dallion Johnson went 5-for-8, scoring all 15 of his points after halftime. John Harrar scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as Penn State completed a season sweep of Northwestern.

“I just appreciate our guys — we’ve been really resilient the entire year,” first-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We’ve really fought. We haven’t won them all, but we’ve had a chance to win them all.

“We moved the basketball, they shared it, and guys made big shots. We were sure-handed and didn’t turn it over. We guarded the entire night. I’m proud of that effort.”

Jalen Pickett leads Penn State’s four double-figure scorers at 12.9 points per game, while Seth Lundy averages 12.3. Sam Sessoms chips in 11.6, while Harrar contributes 10.7 points and a team-high 10.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska (7-21, 1-16) continues to limp down the stretch of another long season in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers battled No. 25 Iowa much of the way Friday night at home before the Hawkeyes pulled away down the stretch for an 88-78 triumph.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, but the Cornhuskers allowed 52 second-half points.

“I thought our fight was phenomenal really all game long,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We have those three-to-four minute stretches where teams go on those runs against us.”

Freshman Bryce McGowens leads Nebraska’s attack with 16.6 points a game. He has recorded double-digit scoring in each of the last 10 games.

This is the teams’ only meeting this season.

