Impact Wrestling x NJPW – Multiverse United 2: Everything you need to know for the Aug. 20 card

Credit: Impact Wresting and NJPW

On Aug. 20, the forbidden door is once again opened when Multiverse United 2 brings Impact Wrestling and NJPW back together for a dream card in Philadelphia.

The legendary ECW Arena will serve as ground zero as some of the best and brightest of NJPW come back to the United States to battle the top stars of Impact. Just a few months after the first Multiverse United event, the two promotions will offer up a card that will see the US company’s top title on the line when champ Alex Shelley battles Japanese pro wrestling icon Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The mash-up of two of the industry’s most notable promotions will also feature stars like Lio Rush, Zach Sabre, Hiromu Takahashi, and former champions Moose and Sami Callihan. Below you can find all the necessary information for the FITE TV exclusive on Aug. 20.

How to watch Multiverse United 2 on Aug. 20

This Impact Wrestling-NJPW card will take place inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA

Multiverse United 2 will kick off at 5 PM ET

The event will be broadcast exclusively on FITE TV for a cost of $24.99

Tickets to the event are still currently available

Impact Wrestling & NJPW: Multiverse United 2 card

Alex Shelley(c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi – Impact World Championship

Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. BUSHI vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. Kevin Knight

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste) vs IMPACT(Moose & Eddie Edwards)

Douki vs Sami Callihan

Multiverse United 2 predictions

Alex Shelley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

What makes events like this so special is getting to see some of the top stars face off in unexpected dream matches. Tanahashi is one of the greatest wrestlers of his era and an absolute legend of Japanese wrestling. However, Shelley has had a fantastic career in his own right that seems to be peaking as he enters his “wrestler prime” at 40.

There is no doubt that this one should be a fun clash of two future Hall-of-Famers, but do not expect a surprise title change because Shelley is sure to retain his gold on FITE TV.

Prediction: Alex Shelley

Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey

The bout that has total show-stealer potential is the Impact vs. NJPW tag team matchup pitting Lio Rush and Trey Miguel against Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey. All four men are highly athletic talents that always deliver entertaining matchups. And, with brand honor on the line, look for them to pull out all the stops once they hit the ring.

On cards like this there always has to be balance in the results, so with this being one of the biggest bouts on at the event and Shelley likely to successfully defend his title, don’t be surprised if the New Japan team pulls out the victory in this high-flying matchup.

Prediction: Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey

