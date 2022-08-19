Immortals, coach Invert split

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends coach Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan on Friday.

The move comes after Immortals placed ninth of 10 teams in the League Championship Series Summer 2022 season and failed to reach the playoffs. The team was 4-14 in the group stage.

“We want to thank him for his continuous efforts towards the development of all of our League of Legends teams over his year at Immortals,” the organization posted to social media. “We wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavor.”

Invert acknowledged his departure on Twitter.

“Happy to have jumpstarted an analytics infrastructure there for the long-term, create an amateur program that within one split brought people to LCS and Academy, and set the org up for an extended period of competitiveness via talented residents,” he wrote.

“It was not a 2022 I was hoping for results-wise in the LCS, and a lot can be said about why or how that was the case. That doesn’t really matter; the only thing I will be doing is looking ahead, committing to some personal projects, and seeing what’s next for me.”

