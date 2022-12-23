Illinois star running back Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brown also won’t play in the squad’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.

Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind Mikel Leshoure (1,697 yards in 2010) and Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 in 2007).

Brown also ranks second on the school’s career rushing list with 3,558. Robert Holcombe (4,105 from 1994-97) is the school leader.

“Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the best experience of my life,” Brown wrote in his announcement. “I earned a degree, advanced as an athlete, and formed lifelong connections.

“… It has been an honor and a memorable experience to play for you all. I will always bleed orange & blue. After careful consideration, I have decided to forego the upcoming bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.”

[SOCIAL}

Brown rushed for 10 touchdowns and topped 100 rushing yards 10 times this season.

Brown played at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Illinois. He also topped 1,000 rushing yards in 2021 when he totaled 1,005.

Brown’s twin brother, Sydney, declared for the draft last Saturday. Sydney Brown tied for second nationally with six interceptions this season.

–Field Level Media