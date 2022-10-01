Illinois earns first win in Wisconsin since 2002

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy DeVito scored on three 1-yard sneaks to lift visiting Illinois to a 34-10 rout of Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup on Saturday, marking the Illini’s first victory in Madison, Wis., in 20 years.

Two-first half interceptions led to DeVito’s first two scores. His third capped a 75-yard drive early in the third quarter that put Illinois up 21-10.

The Illini (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) added a 44-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin and a 49-yard touchdown run by Chase Brown for a 31-10 lead entering the final period.

The game marked the first visit to Camp Randall Stadium for Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who coached Wisconsin for seven seasons, posting a 68-24 mark from 2006-12.

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) had won 11 of its past 12 games against Illinois, including eight straight at home. Illinois’ last win at Camp Randall was in 2002.

The Illini held Wisconsin to two yards rushing on 24 attempts. The Badgers also committed 10 penalties for 77 yards.

Brown, the NCAA’s leading rusher at 151 yards per game entering the game, ran for 129 yards on 25 carries. DeVito completed 18 of 24 passes for 167 yards. Griffin added a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Illinois turned two Graham Mertz interceptions into first-half touchdowns, each aided by pass interference calls.

Kendall Smith picked off a tipped pass on Wisconsin’s second possession, returning it 19 yards to the Badgers 16. On fourth down from the 1, Wisconsin was called for pass interference. DeVito scored on a 1-yard keeper on the next play to tie the score at 7-7.

Nate Van Zelst’s 39-yard field goal put Wisconsin up 10-7 two plays into the second quarter.

Mertz was intercepted again on the Badgers’ next possession. DeVito’s second 1-yard scoring sneak put the Illini up 14-10 with 7:31 left in the half. A pass interference call gave Illinois a first down at the 14, another a first down on the 3-yard-line.

Wisconsin took a 7-0 lead on its opening possession on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mertz to Isaac Guerendo.

