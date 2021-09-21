IL move ends season for Kansas City Royals’ Wade Davis

May 8, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) walks to the dugout after being replaced in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals right-hander Wade Davis was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, effectively ending his 2021 season.

In an expected move, the Royals also placed right-hander Brad Keller to the 60-day IL. Last week, the team revealed that Keller would not pitch again this season.

Kansas City selected the contract of right-hander Dylan Coleman from Triple-A Omaha, reinstated right-hander Brady Singer from the 10-day IL and added outfielder Edward Olivares as the extra player for Monday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

Davis, 36, was placed on the 10-day IL last week with shoulder inflammation. He went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA this season in his return to the Royals after spending the previous four seasons in the National League. Davis was a postseason hero when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.

Keller, 26, was 8-12 this season with a 5.39 ERA and had not pitched since last month because of a right lat strain.

Coleman, 25, will be making his first appearance on a major league roster after going 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA at Double-A and Triple-A this season. Singer, 25, is 4-10 with a 4.85 ERA in 25 starts for the Royals this season. Olivares, 25, batted .224 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 38 games with the Royals earlier this season.

