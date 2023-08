Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Eleven direct invitations were issued Wednesday for this fall’s Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2023 event in Australia.

The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament runs from Oct. 16-22 with a grand prize of $100,000.

Invitations went to ENCE, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, MOUZ, Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, GRAYHOUND.Rivalry, Cloud 9, Fnatic, GamerLegion and Monte.

Five additional teams will join the IEM Sydney field through closed qualifiers later this month.

–Field Level Media