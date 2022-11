Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Intel Extreme Masters action will return to Brazil in 2023.

The ESL Pro Tour confirmed next year’s South American tour stop on Sunday ahead of the IEM Rio 2022 Major grand final between the Outsiders and Heroic in Rio de Janeiro.

IEM Brazil 2023 will feature 16 top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams battling for a $250,000 prize pool.

Exact dates and more details will be announced soon.

–Field Level Media