WATCH: Ian Poulter booed during opening tee of The Open Championship

A native of the United Kingdom, Ian Poulter made his way back to his home country for The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Thursday.

Considered one of the better golfers from the UK in modern history, Poulter likely didn’t envision the reception he’d get from his countryman as he made it to the first tee of the Old Course.

One of the bigger names to defect from the PGA to the upstart LIV Golf league, Poulter was booed by fans as he teed off. It was an ugly scene.

Boos on the 1st tee at #TheOpen for Ian Poulter. @4golfonline – “ I wonder what he’s done wrong’? pic.twitter.com/1NYYiE0r59 — Matt Bellner (@MattBellner) July 14, 2022

Ian Poulter did seem a tad rattled, hitting his tee shot wide left. However, he was able to pull off a solid minus-three while heading to the clubhouse within ear shot of the leader.

It was just last week that it was announced Poulter would be able to play in the PGA co-sanctioned Scottish Open despite leaving that tour for LIV and its lavish backdrop.

A British court ordered a temporary stay of a ban that would have prevented LIV golfers from taking part in the DP World Tour. And now, Poulter is doing his thing at St. Andrews with boos as a major backdrop.

Golf world reacts to dramatic Ian Poulter scene at St. Andrews

Afte being booed on the first tee, Ian Poulter went on to sink this 160-foot putt at The Open 😳 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/P0KWMXS4Hi — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 14, 2022

Ian Poulter hitting it in the shadow of the Swlican Bridge off of 1 tee has to be the highlight of the morning pic.twitter.com/GACI9Nbx0g — Jed DeMuesy (@JedDeMuesy) July 14, 2022

Ian Poulter a yard away from hooking it out of bounds at the 1st to get his Open underway — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) July 14, 2022

To everyone who booed Ian Poulter at St Andrew's this morning, I salute you….. — Dominic Doherty (@DominicDoherty2) July 14, 2022

Having been booed on the 1st tee @ 07:08 Ian Poulter managed to miss the biggest fairway in golf with a shot reminiscent of Ian Baker finch's famous OB. Being booed at the 150th #TheOpen at the home of golf must have got the mind racing about his choice to join the Liv golf tour pic.twitter.com/fNrCD8VZK7 — Dave Cunningham (@davebarna) July 14, 2022