Huskies overcome slow start to beat Oregon St.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 24 points and Jamal Bey added 15 as host Washington overcame a slow start and defeated Oregon State 78-67 in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams Saturday in Seattle.

Nate Roberts added 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 11 points for the Huskies (16-14, 11-9), who have won three of their last four games.

Daejon Davis started and was scoreless but had five assists for the Huskies after sitting out Thursday’s win against Oregon because of an ankle injury.

Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and had six assists, and Jarod Lucas added 13 points for Oregon State (3-27, 1-19). The Beavers have lost 17 consecutive games and completed their worst conference season since going 1-17 in 2016-17.

Roman Silva scored 12 points and Dexter Akanno had 10 for the Beavers. OSU never cut its deficit to single digits after halftime.

The Huskies led by 14 at halftime and gave the hapless Beavers no chance to get back into the game. Washington quickly increased its lead to 51-30 on a basket inside by Roberts off an assist from Daejon Davis 4:57 into the period.

Brown’s steal led to Matthews’ trey for a 58-33 advantage, the Huskies’ largest of the night, with 13:30 to go in the game.

Washington came out sluggish after its emotional upset victory over Oregon less than 48 hours earlier. The Huskies missed their first five 3-point attempts and fell behind 14-10 at the 10:10 mark.

However, the Beavers were not able to take full advantage of the lethargic Huskies because of a rash of turnovers, eight in the first 10 minutes.

After a Washington timeout, the momentum began to turn. PJ Fuller’s three sparked a 16-4 run that included Bey’s 3-pointer from the right corner that put the Huskies ahead 26-18 with 3:27 to go in the half.

Brown followed with a short jumper for a 28-18 lead. Akanno’s two foul shots with 1:27 left trimmed OSU’s deficit to 33-24, but Cole Bajema’s fast-break trey from the left wing increased the lead to 12. Brown’s driving layup with 11 seconds to go gave the Huskies a 38-24 lead at intermission.

