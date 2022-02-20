Hurricanes take versatile approach up against Flyers

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes will look for their third consecutive victory when they battle the host Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon.

The Hurricanes earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The victory advanced the Hurricanes into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina’s Brendan Smith left the game in the first period after sliding to block a shot. The puck clipped Smith in the ear and he didn’t return.

Other than that, the Hurricanes controlled the tempo with another stellar all-around performance.

No matter where the Hurricanes wind up in the standings, head coach Rod Brind’Amour isn’t focused on that aspect.

“I mean, I’ll look at it when we get down to the end but right now you’ve got to go play your game, win your game,” he said. “If you win enough of them, your points don’t really matter.”

Carolina has dropped only 11 games all season. It boasts an impressive 17-7-2 mark on the road.

The Hurricanes have defeated teams in a variety of ways whether it’s an up-tempo game or a slower defensive mode. That’s part of what makes the team so difficult to compete against.

“Whatever kind of game it goes, I think we can play it, which is good,” Brind’Amour said. “We certainly don’t back down from it.”

The Hurricanes have seven players with at least 10 goals scored this season.

The Flyers will hope to avoid a fifth straight loss when they battle the Hurricanes.

It will be the second game of a season-long eight-game homestand.

While the losses and injuries to key players have piled up, there have been some bright spots.

Enter Gerry Mayhew.

With the likes of Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes sidelined, young players like Mayhew have been given a major opportunity. Mayhew scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

“He works. it’s a big thing. He works and he skates,” Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said of Mayhew. “You can have success in this league if you do those two things. He’s got skill to make plays and you can’t just put anybody up there that’s gonna work and skate, but he’s got the ability to make plays and is very confident as well right now.”

Mayhew was even more impressive considering that he played with 12 stitches surrounding his left eye.

“Just have to keep doing what I do best,” Mayhew said. “Just work hard and do the little things. Getting pucks behind their D, that is one thing we have to seize on.”

The Flyers haven’t been able to seize the opportunity when it comes to closing games. They let go of a late lead in recent losses to the Penguins and Capitals.

“We’re working hard. We’re doing all the video,” the Flyers’ Travis Konecny said. “We’re doing everything we’re supposed to be doing and what other teams are doing. It’s just those one, two bounces that don’t go in our favor. It is the way the NHL is. It’s a game of inches and seconds.”

