Hurricanes defeat Flyers for team-record 14th straight game with point

Jesper Fast scored two first-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes were on their way to their franchise-record 14th consecutive game with a point with Friday night’s 6-5 victory against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in Raleigh, N.C.

Stefan Noesen also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes, who have won eight consecutive games. Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the second period.

It was a rough NHL debut for Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, who gave up five goals before he was replaced before the game’s midway mark. But when normal No. 1 goalie Carter Hart was injured late in the second period, Ersson was summoned back to duty.

Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who lost three of their last four games.

Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta made 26 saves as he played in consecutive games for the first time this season because rookie Pyotr Kochetkov was dealing with what coach Rod Brind’Amour said in the pregame was a minor ailment.

Jordan Staal racked up three assists for Carolina, while Martinook, Martin Necas and Brett Pesce all had two assists.

Ersson, who was called up to the Flyers a day earlier, allowed a goal on the first shot he faced.

Hart played in a fifth straight game when he took Ersson’s place. But he was injured with 2:08 left in the second period, meaning Ersson went back in.

Hart’s injury came on Kotkaniemi’s power-play goal, with Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen pushing Carolina’s Seth Jarvis into Hart.

The Flyers didn’t have a power-play opportunity until the third period. Then after Seeler’s even-strength goal, Laughton and Konecny scored short-handed goals to close within 6-5 with 7:36 left.

The Hurricanes had standout forward Sebastian Aho back after a seven-game absence with an injury.

DeAngelo, a defenseman, picked up an assist on Philadelphia’s first goal in his first appearance in Raleigh since playing the 2021-22 season with the Hurricanes.

Ersson finished with 25 saves.

