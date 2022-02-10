Hurricanes blast Bruins in 6-0 shutout

Feb 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) scores a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Frederik Andersen pitched a 34-save shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes cruised to a 6-0 win over the host Boston Bruins Thursday night.

Carolina scored once in the first period, three times in the second and twice in the third on its way to snapping a brief two-game winless streak and improving to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Andrei Svechnikov (goal, two assists) and Teuvo Teravainen (three assists) had three points apiece for the Hurricanes, while Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season and Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist.

The shutout was Andersen’s second of the season.

Playing without top-line forwards Patrice Bergeron (upper-body injury) and Brad Marchand (first of a six-game NHL suspension), Boston lost its second straight home game and slipped to 4-5-1 in its last 10.

Linus Ullmark, who was 9-1-1 in his previous 111 decisions, made 37 saves for the Bruins.

After killing off back-to-back penalties in the first five minutes, Carolina drew first blood on its own power play at the 8:26 mark. Vincent Trocheck followed up Teravainen’s shot for a rebound goal from the top of the crease.

Svechnikov’s unassisted goal doubled the visitors’ lead 2:35 into the second period. He collected a loose puck and sniped a wrist shot from the slot.

Aho netted the third Carolina goal at 8:01, depositing a rebound that bounced off Ullmark’s pad right to him in the left circle.

At 14:02, Brett Pesce finished off the Canes’ three-goal middle period by shooting home Jesper Fast’s drop pass after back-to-back Ullmark stops.

Aho redirected in Teravainen’s spinning pass for his second goal of the night on a power play 1:58 into the third. Staal capped the scoring off Brady Skjei’s point shot at 15:24.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was injured on a corner hit with 5:05 left in the second period. He skated off under his own power.

