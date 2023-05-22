Hunter Gaddis, Guardians blank White Sox

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Gaddis and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer as the Cleveland Guardians snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Gaddis (1-1) allowed two hits over six innings for his first major league victory. Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin and Trevor Stephan followed before Emmanuel Clase retired the White Sox in order in the ninth for his 16th save.

The unexpected pitchers’ duel featured Gaddis and Chicago right-hander Jesse Scholtens (0-2), who allowed one run on two hits over five innings after opener Jimmy Lambert pitched a scoreless first.

Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace expected starter Mike Clevinger, who landed on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. Scholtens issued two walks and struck out one.

Gaddis was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game to fill in for Peyton Battenfield, who was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Gaddis walked one and struck out four while throwing 90 pitches.

Cleveland pushed a run across with two outs in the second inning when Gabriel Arias scored on a wild pitch. Arias walked to open the inning, moved to second on Will Brennan’s single and advanced to third after Brennan was thrown out attempting to steal second base.

Chicago, which was seeking its season-high fourth straight win, was held to one extra-base hit and struck out nine times.

The Guardians added to their lead with two outs in the seventh inning against Gregory Santos on Zunino’s two-run blast to right field. Zunino entered the game mired in a 1-for-29 slump. The home run was just his second since April 2 and first since April 28.

Chicago had two runners on with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Jake Burger lined out against Sandlin to end the inning.

Clase needed only 14 pitches in the ninth inning to help Cleveland record its fourth shutout of the season.

–Field Level Media