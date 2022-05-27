It’s true. Hulu is offering a fantastic deal, but today is the last day: $3 for three months for the basic Hulu plan, which typically costs $6.99 per month. In honor of National Streaming Day on May 20 (an unofficial holiday established by Roku in 2014 that celebrates streaming media), Hulu decided to treat the world. And now, it’s time to treat yourself by signing up before the deal ends on May 27.

With a subscription to Hulu’s ad-supported plan, you’ll save 85% on the regular monthly price while still getting access to full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids content, and more.

Need another reason to sign up? This June, Hulu will be releasing a ton of new content, from old movies and classics to new seasons of some of the hottest shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Grab the deal while you can. It’s now or never!

Here’s what you need to do to sign up for the cheapest streaming deal of all time before time runs out:

Head to Hulu.com. Click “Get This Deal.” Create an account by adding your personal information. Enter your credit card information. Click “Submit.” Start streaming your long-awaited favorites.

*All subscribers will be direct-to-pay and roll to the full-price basic Hulu plan at the end of the promotional period.