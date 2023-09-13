Hulu Deal: Get the Hulu Student Deal for Just $1.99

Hulu logo on an iPad

This post was written in partnership with Hulu.

The Hulu student deal is specifically designed for college students, and you won’t want to miss it. The Hulu (With Ads) plan is just $1.99 per month, normally $7.99 per month, for anyone currently enrolled in a Title IV accredited college or university.

Both new and existing Hulu subscribers can get the discounted price, after a quick and easy verification with SheerID. Here’s how to get the deal.

Go to the Hulu Student page on any internet browser

Click on “Sign Up Now”

Create a Hulu account

You’ll be redirected to SheerID to verify your student status

After your information is verified, click Continue

Enter your billing information to complete sign up with the student discount

Start streaming on your favorite device

What You’ll Get With the Hulu Student Deal

With the student discount, you’ll get the Hulu (With Ads) plan. The discount does not apply to the Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, or the Disney Bundle. Luckily, the Hulu (No Ads) plan includes plenty of content to keep you entertained between classes.

With your Hulu subscription, you’ll have access to the Hulu on-demand library. You can watch past seasons of your favorite series and episodes from current seasons the day after they air live. The library includes titles like Kitchen Nightmares, Bob’s Burgers, New Girl, and The Simpsons.

Hulu is the official streaming home of FX, with over 60 shows exclusive to the platform including The Bear, Welcome to Wrexham, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The plan includes Hulu Originals, too, so you can binge-watch favorites like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, and The Kardashians.

How to Stream Hulu

You can stream Hulu on with iOS and Android devices; game consoles including Xbox and PlayStation; internet browsers; smart TVs including VIZIO, LG, and Samsung; and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.