Hulu home screen on Ipad

If you’re one of the Spectrum customers who was impacted by the carriage dispute between the cable company and Disney, or if you’re just someone who wants to save some cash, Hulu has a new deal for you.

The streaming service is now offering a $20 per month discount for your first three months of the Live TV package. That brings the price down to $49.99 per month for three months on the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan.

With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get on-demand ad-supported content, along with live streams of sports, news, and entertainment channels. The lineup has over 90 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, and more. The on-demand library includes full seasons of your favorite shows, original series, and hit movies. The Live TV package comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

For sports fans who want even more sports content, the Sports Add-on includes NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel for an additional $9.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV allows for up to two simultaneous streams. The service also comes with unlimited DVR, with recordings stored for up to nine months, so you can record every game and watch when it’s convenient.