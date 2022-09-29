Save $60 for 3 months of Hulu + Live TV before the deal ends

Hulu + Live TV’s ad-supported plan is currently on sale. New and returning subscribers can save $20 a month for three months. This discounted rate will give you access to everything the regular price offers: over 75 channels, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and more.

But deals don’t last forever. The limited-time offer ends on October 5. It’s now or never.

What do I need to know about the Hulu + Live TV promo?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. The regular Hulu + Live TV monthly cost is $69.99, but if you haven’t had Hulu in the past four weeks, today’s your lucky day: You can pay a monthly fee of $49.99 for three months instead. Just head to the Hulu website, create an account, and stream away.

Read our full Hulu review here.

What content can I watch with the promo?

Hulu + Live TV has every type of content you can dream of. More than 75 channels of live and on-demand content? Check. ESPN Plus sports? Check. Disney Plus favorites? Check. Hulu Originals? Check. We’ll give you some examples:

News: CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC

Sports: ESPN, FS1, NFL Network

Entertainment: MTV, Freeform, Comedy Central, Bravo

Kids: Disney Channel, Nick Jr., Boomerang

Originals: “High Fidelity,” “The Great,” “WEWORK: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn”

The list goes on and on and on.

How can I personalize my Hulu + Live TV experience?

Hulu

When there’s a discount, it means you can splurge elsewhere. Right? Right. With Hulu + Live TV, you can customize your experience by adding premium networks, unlimited screens, or other extras. Here are some options for curating your watch experience exactly how you like:

HBO Max for $14.99 per month

SHOWTIME for $10.99 per month

Entertainment Add-On for $7.99 per month

Sports Add-On for $9.99 per month

Promos aren’t a forever type of thing

October 5 is just around the corner. Get the Hulu + Live TV deal for $49.99 per month for three months before it’s gone. Trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out. Saving on your Hulu subscription means spending less money. And spending less money translates to a bank account that’s easier to look at.