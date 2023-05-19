Save on a Hulu Subscription with This Streaming Day Deal

In celebration of National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering its basic plan for just $2 per month for 3 months (and then $7.99 per month after that), now through May 27. Sign up before it’s too late if you want to be the first to watch June’s new releases.
What else should I know about Hulu’s National Streaming Day promo?
This National Streaming Day deal is available for new subscribers, as well as those who canceled their subscriptions at least one month ago. With this ad-supported plan, you’ll be able to watch loads of content from Hulu’s streaming library, including top TV shows, movies, documentaries, and exclusive originals.
What new Hulu releases are coming out in June?
There are tons of new titles coming to Hulu in June that you’ll be able to watch when you sign up with the deal. Next month, the streaming service will add season 2 of “The Bear,” season 2 of “Cruel Summer,” the final season of “Queen Sugar,” and much more.
Below is a list of new content you can expect to see on Hulu in June:
June 1
One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)
Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season
Vida: Complete Third and Final Season
3:10 to Yuma | 2007
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011
Attack The Block | 2011
Best Night Ever | 2013
Bewitched | 2005
Borat | 2006
Brigsby Bear | 2017
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
Bronson | 2008
Brother | 2001
Carnage | 2011
Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
Center Stage | 2000
Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
Chasing Mavericks | 2011
The Comebacks | 2006
The Cookout | 2004
The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
Delivery Man | 2013
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005
Due Date | 2010
Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
From Paris with Love | 2010
The Girl Next Door | 2004
The Good Shepherd | 2006
Goon | 2011
The Goonies | 1985
Gridiron Gang | 2006
Grown Ups | 2010
Grown Ups 2 | 2013
Hall Pass | 2011
Hoffa | 1992
Idiocracy | 2006
The International | 2009
Knight And Day | 2010
Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
The Little Hours | 2017
Man On Wire | 2008
The Marine | 2006
The Marine 2 | 2009
Monster House | 2006
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mr. Deeds | 2002
Mr. Nobody | 2009
The Newton Boys | 1998
Notorious | 2009
One Hour Photo | 2002
The Oxford Murders | 2008
Pompeii | 2014
Predators | 2010
The Quarry | 2020
The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
The Ringer | 2005
Rio | 2011
Role Models | 2008
Semi-Pro | 2008
Slackers | 2002
The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
This Means War | 2010
Three Identical Strangers | 2018
Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997
The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
The Upside | 2017
Vice | 2018
What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012
Win Win | 2010
The Wolfpack | 2015
The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008
June 2
Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1
Christmas with the Campbells | 2022
The Devil Conspiracy | 2022
Rubikon | 2022
June 3
Baby Ruby | 2022
Keanu | 2016
June 5
The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1
June 6
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere
Stars on Mars: Series Premiere
The Secret Garden | 2020
June 7
Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1
June 8
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere
The Amazing Maurice | 2022
June 9
Flamin’ Hot | 2023
Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022
June 10
Dune | 2021
June 11
53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 13
Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017
The Little Alien | 2022
June 14
FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1
June 15
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6
Jagged Mind | 2023
The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere
6 Days | 2017
All Good Things | 2010
Drinking Buddies | 2013
Nature Calls | 2012
Please Stand By | 2017
June 16
The Apology | 2022
Chevalier | 2023
Ender’s Game | 2013
Maybe I Do | 2023
June 22
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2
Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
June 23
By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Infinity Pool | 2023
Wildflower | 2022
June 24
2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream
June 25
Pride Across America: Livestream
Barbarian | 2022
June 27
The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere
June 28
Guns Akimbo | 2020
June 29
Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere
June 30
The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere
Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere
Burial | 2022
The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
Linoleum | 2022
How do I sign up for Hulu’s National Streaming Day promo?
The process is simple. Just head to Hulu.com before the end of the day on May 27, click “Get This Deal,” create your account, add your billing info, then click “Submit.” That’s all you need to do to enjoy Hulu’s streaming library for only $2 per month for three months. Snag the deal before it’s gone!
*All subscribers will be direct-to-pay and roll to the full-price basic Hulu plan at the end of the promotional period.
