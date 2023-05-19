Save on a Hulu Subscription with This Streaming Day Deal

In celebration of National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering its basic plan for just $2 per month for 3 months (and then $7.99 per month after that), now through May 27. Sign up before it’s too late if you want to be the first to watch June’s new releases.

What else should I know about Hulu’s National Streaming Day promo?

This National Streaming Day deal is available for new subscribers, as well as those who canceled their subscriptions at least one month ago. With this ad-supported plan, you’ll be able to watch loads of content from Hulu’s streaming library, including top TV shows, movies, documentaries, and exclusive originals.

What new Hulu releases are coming out in June?

There are tons of new titles coming to Hulu in June that you’ll be able to watch when you sign up with the deal. Next month, the streaming service will add season 2 of “The Bear,” season 2 of “Cruel Summer,” the final season of “Queen Sugar,” and much more.

Below is a list of new content you can expect to see on Hulu in June:

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma | 2007

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011

Attack The Block | 2011

Best Night Ever | 2013

Bewitched | 2005

Borat | 2006

Brigsby Bear | 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000

Bronson | 2008

Brother | 2001

Carnage | 2011

Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012

Center Stage | 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008

Chasing Mavericks | 2011

The Comebacks | 2006

The Cookout | 2004

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

Delivery Man | 2013

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005

Due Date | 2010

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

From Paris with Love | 2010

The Girl Next Door | 2004

The Good Shepherd | 2006

Goon | 2011

The Goonies | 1985

Gridiron Gang | 2006

Grown Ups | 2010

Grown Ups 2 | 2013

Hall Pass | 2011

Hoffa | 1992

Idiocracy | 2006

The International | 2009

Knight And Day | 2010

Life Before Her Eyes | 2007

The Little Hours | 2017

Man On Wire | 2008

The Marine | 2006

The Marine 2 | 2009

Monster House | 2006

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mr. Deeds | 2002

Mr. Nobody | 2009

The Newton Boys | 1998

Notorious | 2009

One Hour Photo | 2002

The Oxford Murders | 2008

Pompeii | 2014

Predators | 2010

The Quarry | 2020

The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013

The Ringer | 2005

Rio | 2011

Role Models | 2008

Semi-Pro | 2008

Slackers | 2002

The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002

St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985

This Means War | 2010

Three Identical Strangers | 2018

Tim’s Vermeer | 2014

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

The Upside | 2017

Vice | 2018

What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012

Win Win | 2010

The Wolfpack | 2015

The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008

June 2

Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1

Christmas with the Campbells | 2022

The Devil Conspiracy | 2022

Rubikon | 2022

June 3

Baby Ruby | 2022

Keanu | 2016

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden | 2020

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice | 2022

June 9

Flamin’ Hot | 2023

Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022

June 10

Dune | 2021

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017

The Little Alien | 2022

June 14

FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind | 2023

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days | 2017

All Good Things | 2010

Drinking Buddies | 2013

Nature Calls | 2012

Please Stand By | 2017

June 16

The Apology | 2022

Chevalier | 2023

Ender’s Game | 2013

Maybe I Do | 2023

June 22

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool | 2023

Wildflower | 2022

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian | 2022

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo | 2020

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial | 2022

The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014

Linoleum | 2022

How do I sign up for Hulu’s National Streaming Day promo?

The process is simple. Just head to Hulu.com before the end of the day on May 27, click “Get This Deal,” create your account, add your billing info, then click “Submit.” That’s all you need to do to enjoy Hulu’s streaming library for only $2 per month for three months. Snag the deal before it’s gone!

*All subscribers will be direct-to-pay and roll to the full-price basic Hulu plan at the end of the promotional period.