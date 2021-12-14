Howard looks for recognition in matchup with Georgetown

Dec 5, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing yells from the sidelines against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Blakeney’s first year as coach at Howard was a 4-29 debacle, but it couldn’t compare to the disaster that struck in year two.

After making national news by becoming the first HBCU program to lure a 5-star recruit (Makur Maker) and landing two national TV dates, the Bison played just five games before a wave of COVID-19 forced the school to cancel the season. Then after the infections came defections as Makur was among the top players who fled the program.

But Blakeney has persevered and now has Howard (5-4) on solid ground. The Bison have impressive victories over Bradley and William & Mary and nearly got two more, falling by two points each to Austin Peay and Mount St. Mary’s.

Now comes a marquee test on Wednesday, when Howard has a chance to showcase its program in its hometown as it faces Georgetown (5-4).

“I want this program to be a conveyor of how great HBCUs are, but of course we have to win,” Blakeney said. “When you win games, people want to learn more, and eventually that will lead to them wanting to come to that university.”

Blakeney’s top two scorers are from his high school alma mater, national powerhouse DeMatha: Elijah Hawkins (14.3 points per game) and Steve Settle III (13.4). The Bison also have sharpshooter Kyle Foster (13.0), who has hit 52.8 percent of his 3-point tries, and two grad transfers from Columbia, Randall Brumant (10.4) and Tai Bibbs (9.6).

Georgetown is coming off its best win, 79-75 over former Big East rival Syracuse. Freshman Aminu Mohammed (23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists), scored 20 of his points in the second half when the Hoyas rallied from 10 down.

“He’s only hit the tip of the iceberg,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “They say cream rises to the top, well, he’s rising. He just continues to get better every day.”

The Hoyas have dangerous 3-point threats in Donald Carey, who hit 4 of 7 against the Orange, and Kaiden Rice, who made a program-record 10 3-pointers on his way to 34 points in a win over UMBC last week.

Howard is 0-10 against Georgetown, with all of the games coming since 1999 and none decided by fewer than 13 points.

