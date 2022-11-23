WWE Survivor Series 2022: How to Watch, Time, and Schedule

The WWE Survivor Series is the most anticipated of all five premium live events on the WWE yearly calendar, and a must-watch for fans since it first started airing in 1987. The 2022 edition promises to be no exception, upping the ante on previous years, with the traditional team elimination format upgraded to a battle of attrition fought inside a cage.

For the first time, the card includes two WarGame match-ups that will pit WWE’s biggest stars against each other. The Bloodline and Damage CTRL are set to face their biggest rivals in men’s and women’s bouts. In addition, SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey will go up against Shotzi in a championship match, with all events broadcast live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series

Event: WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series Location: TD Garden – Boston, MA.

TD Garden – Boston, MA. Date: Saturday, November 26

Saturday, November 26 Time: Pre-show – 7 p.m. ET; Main Card – 8 p.m. ET

Pre-show – 7 p.m. ET; Main Card – 8 p.m. ET Broadcast: Peacock or PPV purchase

Streaming Service Plans Cost per Month Channels Peacock Premium, Premium Plus $4.99+ 50+

Watch the WWE Survivor Series on Peacock

Peacock

The Peacock streaming service offers two plans, both giving access to a wide range of on-demand entertainment content and more than 50 always-on channels, including NBC News, SNL Vault, Peacock Reality, and NBC Sports.

The Premium plan offers more than 80,000 hours of hit shows, movies, and live events, including sports, for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. Alternatively, customers can upgrade to Premium Plus for all the same benefits with the addition of ad-free content and the ability to download and watch select shows offline for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. All plans are contract-free and can be canceled at any time.

Both plans offer access to popular content, including classic shows like “The Office,” and “Parks and Recreation,” Peacock Originals like “Dr. Death,” and “Real Housewives,” and hit movies like “Nope,” and “Minions.” The streaming service also includes live sports coverage of events like Wrestlemania, Sunday Night Football, the Premier League, and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

This makes the Peacock streaming service a relatively inexpensive and high-quality addition for customers looking to add extra sports and entertainment content to their existing watch options.

WWE Survivor Series schedule 2022

All events are scheduled to be aired exclusively on Peacock or PPV on November 26, 2022. The card will begin at 8 p.m., Eastern Time.

Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Brawling Brutes (Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, TBD)

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Brawling Brutes (Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, TBD) Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Io Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, TBD)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Io Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, TBD) Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Final thoughts

As Peacock is offering exclusive access to watch the 2022 Survivor Series live, signing up for the streaming service is a must for WWE fans. Even though there is no free trial for Peacock, with starting prices of just $4.99 per month and a commitment-free contract, it’s easy and relatively affordable to sign up to watch the big event and cancel your subscription after.

However, many subscribers might find that Peacock has so much to offer that it becomes a valuable addition to their existing TV package. With an on-demand library of hit shows and movies, and access to plenty of live events for a relatively small fee, Peacock is a worthwhile addition for anyone looking for extra entertainment options.

FAQs

Is WWE Survivor Series free on Peacock?

All WWE premium live events are included with subscriptions to Peacock Premium. This includes the Survivor Series, NXT Deadline, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Wrestlemania.

Which app can I use to watch WWE for free?

You can watch WWE content for free on the WWE app, including 15,000 free titles such as original shows, backdated Pay-Per-View content, and more. However, you can’t watch events like Survivor Series live on the app.

Is Survivor Series on WWE Network?

The Survivor Series will be available to watch on WWE Network for viewers outside of the U.S. Viewers in the U.S. can stream the 2022 event exclusively on Peacock.