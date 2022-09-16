There has been a lot of news surrounding the Washington Commanders in the past year, both on and off the field. Everyone knows about the name change from the Washington Football Team that has become the Washington Commanders. There’s also been a lot of talk in the media about the current investigation on owner Dan Snyder and the franchise’s work culture.

Then there’s the fact that this franchise has a completely new quarterback, Carson Wentz, this season, which seems to be the least talked about news regarding the franchise. With so much going on, the question becomes whether this football team can block out all the noise and win football games.

If you’re looking to stream all the Commanders 2022/2023 football games, look no further. You can watch nearly all of the games on a streaming service that has FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Washington Commanders games?

Watch Washington Commanders games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange + Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is one of the best options for football fans not looking to spend more than $50 per month but still want to watch Chase Young and the stout Commanders defense beat up on offenses this year. Sling TV has access to local games on FOX and NBC along with Monday Night Football on ESPN, making it a strong option for Commander fans.

The base plans start at $35 per month, or you can merge both packages for $50 per month. Sling TV is also running a limited time promotion to get the service for 50% off your first month right now.

Watch Washington Commanders games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV hosts over 75+ live TV channels and has one of the best on-demand libraries of movies, shows and originals for just $69.99 per month. You can choose to sign up for the ad-free option for an additional $6 per month and when you sign up for either of the two Hulu + Live TV plans you’ll get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. With all these options, Hulu is one the best choices for any Commanders fan looking to stream games this year.

Watch Washington Commanders games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial ENTERTAINMENT $69.99 65+ Yes CHOICE $89.99 90+ Yes ULTIMATE $104.99 130+ Yes PREMIER $149.99 140+ Yes

Another great streaming option to watch the NFL is DIRECTV STREAM mainly due to its wide channel offering of national and local channels, which is what every Commanders fans need this upcoming season. For a limited time DIRECTV STREAM is giving customers a 5-day free trial to let you test the service out before committing to a monthly package. DIRECTV STREAM is also offering $40 off your first two months, but the deal won’t last forever!

Watch Washington Commanders games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124* Yes Elite $79.99 178* Yes Ultimate $99.99 214* Yes Latino $33 43* Yes

If you’re looking for a flexible service plan, FuboTV may be the right option for you. There are four main plans with FuboTV, all that offer channels like FOX, CBS, NBC. If you’re looking for even more football content you can add additional packages that include NFL RedZone and NFL Network. The plan pricing is a bit high but with the channels list offered it makes every penny worth it. Before you select a plan, make sure to try out the 7-day free trial.

Watch Washington Commanders games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial Base $65+ 85+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV is another great live TV streaming service for any Commanders fans. YouTube is different compared to the other services because they only offer one plan. At $64.99 per month, you can watch over 85+ live TV channels and get access to on demand movies, shows, and originals. For a limited time YouTube TV is running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month).