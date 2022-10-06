In the past year, there has been a lot of news surrounding the Washington Commanders — both on and off the field. Remember the name change from the Washington Football Team to the Washington Commanders? And, let’s not forget all the media talk about the current investigation of owner Dan Snyder and the franchise’s work culture. This franchise also has an entirely new quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Can this football team block out all the noise and win the games this season despite all the recent changes?

Look no further to find out. If you’re interested in catching all of the Commanders 2022-23 football games, you can watch nearly all of the games on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s break down the best options.

Where can you stream almost all of the Washington Commanders games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Watch Washington Commanders games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is one of the best options for football fans who don’t want to spend more than $50 per month but still want to watch Chase Young and the stout Commanders’ defense beat up on offenses this year. Sling TV offers access to local games on Fox and NBC, along with Monday Night Football on ESPN, making it a strong option for Commanders fans.

The base plans start at $35 per month, or you can merge both packages for $50 per month. Sling TV is also running a limited-time promotion to get the service for 50% off your first month right now.

Watch Washington Commanders games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV hosts over 75+ live TV channels and has one of the best on-demand libraries filled with movies, shows, and originals for just $69.99 per month. You can choose to sign up for the ad-free option for an additional $6 per month, and when you sign up for either of the two Hulu + Live TV plans, you’ll get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. With all these options, which Commanders fan wouldn’t want to stream the games this year with Hulu?

Watch Washington Commanders games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

Another great streaming option to watch the NFL is DIRECTV STREAM, mainly because of its extensive national and local channel offerings (aka, what every Commanders fan needs this upcoming season). For a limited time, DIRECTV STREAM is giving customers a five-day free trial, so you can test out the service before committing to a monthly package. DIRECTV STREAM is also offering $40 off your first two months, but the deal won’t last forever!

Watch Washington Commanders games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

If you’re looking for a flexible service plan, FuboTV may be the route for you. There are four main plans with FuboTV, all of which offer channels like Fox, CBS, and NBC. If you’re looking for even more football content, you can add additional packages that include NFL RedZone and NFL Network. The plan pricing is a bit high, but thanks to the channels offered, every penny is worth it. Before you select a plan, be sure to try out the seven-day free trial.

Watch Washington Commanders games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is another ideal live TV streaming service for Commanders fans. YouTube is different from the rest because it only offers a single plan. At $64.99 per month, you can watch over 85+ live TV channels and get access to on-demand movies, shows, and originals. For a limited time, YouTube TV is running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month).