How to Watch the Yankees vs Guardians MLB ALDS Playoffs Live

An astounding 15-inning game — the first in MLB history to go scoreless through 13 innings — ended with the Cleveland Guardians advancing to the ALDS after Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run, ending the four hours and 57-minute game with a score of 1-0 Cleveland.

The Guardians will begin a best-of-five series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Presumably, Cleveland’s biggest concern heading into this matchup is Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who broke the AL home run record this season. Not only does Judge lead the league in home runs, but he also leads in RBIs with a .311 batting average. The Guardians will have to learn how to pitch against Judge if they want to win the ALDS.

There’s only one thing that is for certain: This best-of-five series is going to be a must-watch.

Where can you stream the Yankees vs Guardians MLB ALDS?

Yankees vs Guardians ALDS streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees @ 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees @ 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees @ TBA (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees @ TBA (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees @ TBA (TBS)

All times listed are in ET.